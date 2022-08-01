Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett

Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage.

Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th Avenue Southeast at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, people at the home said someone started to race his car around the backyard of the property.

They said the suspect appeared to drive towards them and drove over the backyard furniture.

According to investigators, the driver crashed into a garage, which pinned a man between the car and the garage.

The 57-year-old man was injured and didn’t go to the hospital.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man, fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other.



