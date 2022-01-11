Deputies search for arson suspect after fires in King County

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
(Credit: King County Sheriff's Office)

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected arsonist who set fires inside three Fred Meyer stores. 

The fires happened last week at the Maple Valley, Kent and Renton locations.

Deputies described the suspect as a man with medium to light complexion, has brown hair with a widow’s peak, a tattoo on his left hand and was wearing white shoes with black shoelaces. He also has a possible bruise or injury above his left eyebrow. 

The suspect is connected with a dark-colored, four-door sedan or may also take public transportation. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the King County non-emergency number at 206-296-3311. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound on P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.

