Deputies search for arson suspect after fires in King County

article

The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected arsonist who set fires inside three Fred Meyer stores.

The fires happened last week at the Maple Valley, Kent and Renton locations.

Deputies described the suspect as a man with medium to light complexion, has brown hair with a widow’s peak, a tattoo on his left hand and was wearing white shoes with black shoelaces. He also has a possible bruise or injury above his left eyebrow.

The suspect is connected with a dark-colored, four-door sedan or may also take public transportation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the King County non-emergency number at 206-296-3311. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound on P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram