Deputies search for armed robbery suspects near I-5 in Everett

Lanes of northbound I-5 in Everett were backed up Friday morning as police searched for suspects in an armed robbery.

The incident happened just south of State Route 527 near the Everett Mall.

Backups started before 6:15 a.m. as all northbound lanes were closed. At about 6:45 a.m., WSDOT officials said lanes were cleared.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jake Kennett told FOX 13 News that it started as an armed robbery at a gas station in the 13100 block of 39th Avenue Southeast. No injuries were reported.

Deputies found the suspected vehicle but the suspects fled.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies did a K-9 track in the area and found one suspect by the Costco.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

