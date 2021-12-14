Deputies search for 3 teenage carjacking suspects who shot at multiple people in Spanaway

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking and shooting.

Deputies were called to the Spanaway Walmart parking lot around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a carjacking and shots fired.

Pierce County Sheriff public information officer Sergeant Darren Moss says the teens approached a woman, hit her with a gun, then stole her car. The teens then took off in the car, but didn't get far. Moss says they crashed into a fence in a nearby neighborhood on 14th Avenue East.

"People saw them trying to run away and yelled at them, and they just started shooting at random people. They pointed a firearm at another person just walking in her own neighborhood," said Moss.

The Salazar family says they heard the gunshots outside their window.

"You think you live in nice neighborhood, but nowadays, you just don’t know," said Jose Salazar.

The incident happened in the middle of the day, right when the Salazar family says their daughter usually comes home from school.

"It's scary, especially when you have young kids. They get scared," said Salazar.

Bus drop-offs were delayed due to the incident. Some roads remain closed while the investigation continues.

The suspects got away, however, they returned to the scene of the crime just a few hours later and did it all over again.

Moss says around 5:30 p.m., the suspects came back to the Walmart and carjacked another person.

Deputies are asking those who live nearby to check their surveillance cameras for any footage of the suspects.

