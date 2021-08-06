Deputies say car prowler finds victim's information leading to home burglary in King County

King County sheriff's deputies warn anyone hitting the trails this weekend to be careful with the documents in your car that have your personal information on them, and consider going digital.

In July, Sergeant Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office said a woman on Tiger Mountain came back to find someone had broken into her car. The thieves stole a gate opener, the vehicle registration card (which had her home address on it), and her insurance card.

The victim’s bad luck did not end there. When she returned home, she found out someone had kicked opened her front door and ransacked her home.

Investigators believe the same thieves from Tiger Mountain, rolled the dice and went to the victim's home with the new information they found in her car.

"Thieves have figured out if they prowl that car at the trailhead, you’re likely there and not at home," said Meyer.

In Washington, you must have your registration and your proof of insurance while driving. However, Meyer says there is a loophole that can protect you from incidents like this.

"We have a very progressive state law that says you can have electronic copies of your proof of insurance and your registration," he said.

Meyer says switching from paper to digital is as simple as taking a picture of your registration and your insurance card on your phone.

King County deputies ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle they drove to contact them at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21020956.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram