Deputies pull trooper from burning patrol car near Puyallup

A Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized Friday morning after he was pulled from his burning patrol car near Puyallup.

Before 1:30 a.m., there was a crash involving a trooper and a semi-truck on State Route 167 and State Route 161.

Troopers said the trooper’s car was "engulfed in flames" and responding deputies pulled him to safety.

The trooper was taken to Tacoma General with moderate injuries.

Troopers told FOX 13 News that the incident is still an active investigation.

