Sheriff: 2 dead, 2 others seriously hurt in knife attack at Bremerton home

Two people are dead and two others fighting for their lives after witnesses called 911 to report multiple people had been stabbed at a Bremerton home for people in recovery.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home on Central Valley Rd. around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies and a state trooper arrived, they found the suspect crawling away in some brush near the home. That person was still holding a butcher knife when he was taken into custody, they said.

Deputies found two people dead inside the home and began performing life-saving measures on two others. The two injured men were both flown to local trauma centers. Their injuries were both described as life-threatening.

The two victims who died were identified as a 51-year-old central Kitsap man and an unidentified woman.

The 29-year-old suspect, a Bellevue man, was taken with minor injuries to St. Michael's Medical Center before he was booked into Kitsap County Jail. As of Monday, he was being held without bail for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call l Detective Tiffany Dobbins at (360) 337-5614 or email at KCSODetectives@kitsap.gov. Refer to Case Number K23-001913.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone.