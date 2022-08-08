Deputies: Man shot, killed his brother in North Cascades National Park

Whatcom County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed his own brother in the North Cascades National Park.

On Aug. 8, deputies responded to an area near Newhalem around 4:45 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

National Parks Rangers noticed a large quantity of blood along the guardrail where they had previously talked to a man who was sitting in his vehicle, who told rangers that he didn't hear any shots. Rangers also noticed bullet holes near the blood on the guard rail.

Rangers looked down the embankment and found a man dead. That man was later identified as 69-year-old Robert Thomson.

40-year-old John Thomson, the man who rangers spoke with earlier, was detained. An AR-15 style rifle was visible in his vehicle through the windows.

John Thomson was interviewed by detectives and confessed to shooting his brother, Robert, multiple times with intent to kill him, deputies said.

Thomson was arrested for first-degree murder/domestic violence. He is also a convicted felon and is therefore not allowed to have weapons. He was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.