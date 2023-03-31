Deputies: Man uses ploy to trap woman, puts sack over her head in possible attempted kidnapping

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who they say set a trap in order to attempt to kidnap a woman in front of her 11-year-old son.

Just before 6 a.m. on March 30, a woman was driving east on 420th St. S. in Roy with her 11-year-old son. When she reached the intersection of 420th and Harts Lake Valley Road, she saw several sandbags and a box blocking the roadway.

The woman got out of her vehicle to move the box and sandbags to the side of the road. When she did so, an unknown man came up behind her and placed a burlap bag over her head and bearhugged her.

The woman fought back and was able to get free, and yelled to her son to call 911.

The suspect ran off through a nearby field.

The victim believes the suspect may have scratches on his face and neck. He is described as a man in his 20s or 30s. He is about 5'7" tall with straight coarse hair that is longer on top and short on the sides and a muscular build. He was wearing a camo jacket, camo pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information please call the Sheriff's Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

"In addition to asking for the public’s help, we want everyone to be aware of this tactic being used by the suspect. If there is something blocking the roadway reverse and get to a safe area to call someone to assist you in moving the obstacles. Please report any other suspicious activity like this so we can document it and possibly locate this suspect," the sheriff's department said.