Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town.

Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in Spanaway.

Several things had been stolen, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

On Wednesday around 1:45 p.m., a deputy on patrol saw the stolen Harley speeding near Eighth Ave E and 190th St Ct E. Authorities say the deputies attempted to pull the motorcycle over, but the driver sped off.

An hour and a half later, another deputy spotted the motorcycle a few blocks south of the victim’s home, at a residence near 204th St E and 14th Ave E, with the suspect still on it. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle had been spray-painted black, but some of the original colors could be seen underneath.

Deputies arrived at the property, and the suspect ran into the backyard. The property owner gave deputies permission to search the property, and they found the suspect hiding in a shed in the backyard.

RELATED: VIDEO: Longview Police subdue suspect with Taser gun in dramatic arrest

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The 34-year-old suspect was booked into jail for first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and eluding. Authorities say he also had a warrant for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order

Deputies recovered several bicycles and the motorcycle, but could not find any of the other stolen items.