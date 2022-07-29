Deputies, major crimes investigate shooting in Shoreline

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Richmond Highlands Park Friday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), just after 9:00 a.m., officials announced they are actively investigating a shooting near the corner of N. 167th St. and Linden Ave. N in Shoreline.

Authorities say KCSO's major crimes unit will assist deputies in the investigation.

Further information is limited at this time, details will be provided when they become available.

This is a developing story.