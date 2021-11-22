Deputies looking to ID suspected serial burglar hitting Shoreline small businesses

The King County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man accused of burglarizing several Shoreline small businesses, costing them thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the suspect breaks into a business and then tunnels his way through the drywall to get into neighboring businesses.

He is also suspected of breaking into mailboxes at apartment complexes in the north Shoreline area.

"From the timespan of May to November, so recently, just last week, the suspect has broken in, stolen plenty of cash, plenty of property, damaging drywall, windows, etc., so we're really asking community members to help us out with finding this individual," said Deputy Megan Ross with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect hit the Trad Apartments on 15th Avenue NE three times in the span of five days. He also allegedly stole from Wake N Bacon and Spin Alley Bowling Center.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage using a crowbar to open the cash register at Spin Alley Bowling Center. He also broke through the office door and stole two safes.

Manager Rose Wereles said between the damages and what he took from the safes, the business is out more than $17,000.

"You didn't hurt a big corporate business. You hurt my family. You hurt Joe's family. You hurt Cassie's family. You hurt Dom's family. You hurt every single person who has blood, sweat and tears in this building," said Rose Wereless, the manager at Spin Alley Bowling Center.

"We really want all of our small businesses to know we are taking these crimes very seriously and every crime matters so if something is happening, we need them to call us, report it so that we can gain as much information as possible about this suspect," Ross said.

Deputies say he may be driving a Honda minivan.

If you recognize this suspect, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ( )

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram