Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.

Detectives say Anne Faalogo and Priscilla ‘Cilla’ Scott were in the vehicle with 31-year-old Richard Taii when he was shot and killed in Port Orchard back in January.

The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Chad Wilson, said he thought Taii was stealing his mail, so he shot him. Taii was killed at the scene and Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder.

There were two women in the car with Taii at the time of the shooting, later identified as Faalogo and Scott. Police say the pair had just bailed Taii out of jail and were stealing mail with him.

Both are wanted on suspicion of identity theft and possession of stolen mail as well as for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Scott has similar warrants in Oregon.

They are likely in the Tacoma area.

Anyone with information on Scott and Faalogo are asked to call 911.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says they have credible information that they are with a wanted felon, 44-year-old Tovia Puaauli. Puaaili was convicted of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree rendering criminal assistance and providing a false statement to a public servant, however, he was free on bail but did not show up to his sentencing.

Puaaili is 6'4" and weighs 315 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip on the whereabouts of one or all of the suspects, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can leave a ti[p by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.