Deputies looking for suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Kitsap County

Kitsap County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run after a man was found dead on a roadway Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Clear Creek Road NW, near NW Orweiler Road, around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a body found in the roadway there. Deputies were able to determine that the person was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road, towards Poulsbo.

Investigators from the KCSO Traffic Investigation Unit contacted witnesses that reported seeing a dark-colored sedan speeding away northbound and located evidence on scene that indicates the suspect vehicle may be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra.

At this time, the vehicle has not been located and the suspect has not been contacted.

Anyone who may have information the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to call either Deputy Aimee Rogers or Deputy Rob Corn at 360-337-4634.

The investigation is ongoing.

