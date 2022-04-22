Deputies looking for robbery suspect who fired shots near Lacey elementary school during attempted carjacking

article

Thurston County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who tried to carjack someone at gunpoint at Olympic View Elementary in Lacey.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies started chasing a suspect accused of robbing Buddie's Grocery & Deli in Olympia Friday afternoon. They chased suspect, who ended up crashing their vehicle near Olympic View Elementary.

The suspect got out and fired shots from a semi-automatic pistol while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the school's parking lot.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The suspect made off with a gray Toyota Tundra with WA plate C98976Y on nearby Horne Street NE.

Deputies chased the stolen truck into Pierce County before losing sight of it.

If you see the vehicle or have information on the suspect, call 911.

Buddie's grocery was robbed at gunpoint last month. It's unclear if the incidents or suspects are connected.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

