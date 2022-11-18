Deputies looking for missing 73-year-old Port Angeles woman

article

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman last seen at her home in Port Angeles.

Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien was last seen by her husband on Thursday, Nov. 17 at her home in the 300 block of Dietz Road. When he woke up the next morning, she wasn't home.

Their shared vehicle is still at the residence, and it is believed that Maggie may have wandered off.

She and her husband just moved to the area, and she may be unfamiliar with her surroundings.

Maggie is 5;3" and weighs about 120 pounds. She has curly gray hair.

Clallam County Search and Rescue was activated this morning and search efforts are underway.

Anyone with information regarding Maggie's whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff's dispatch at 360-417-2459 or call 911.