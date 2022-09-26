Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County

Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar.

In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.

In one case, prosecutors say Wagar was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Prius when the victim's neighbor heard him and confronted him.

According to court documents, Wagar intentionally rammed a Trailblazer into a nearby parked car, pinning the neighbor between the vehicles. The victim suffered several broken ribs, multiple cuts, contusions and abrasions.

Deputies later found the Trailblazer filled with catalytic converters, related parts and tools.

Detectives say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Wagar has been known in the past to arm himself with a shotgun and a revolver.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.