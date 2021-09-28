Help deputies identify 2 men who assaulted an 85-year-old woman and burglarized a home in Skyway

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are looking to identify two men who may be responsible for a home invasion robbery and a residential burglary in Skyway.

Both incidents occurred within less than two weeks of each other in the vicinity of the 5900 block of S. 121st Street.

On Sept. 5, the two men approached an 85-year-old woman's home, telling her they were selling cookies. They then forced their way into her home and assaulted her before stealing cash and other items from the home.

"She opened the door and there was a gentleman standing there and he asked if she wanted to buy cookies and she started to close the door and this other man came up, with mask and gloves and a gun and shoved through, threw her to the floor," said the victim's daughter, who only wanted to be identified as Brenda. "She screamed told them to take whatever you want. They punched her in the face. They kicked her in the face and chest and they held a gun to her head."

"It was just brutal. There was no reason for them to do this. She told them, take what you want and they still assaulted her," Brenda said.

The 85-year-old was so shaken up over the incident that she won't be returning to the home she's lived in for 50 years.

"It's destroyed her sense of trust. She may be well physically, but the emotional scars will take some time. Especially when Skyway has been your home for 50 years, a safe community and to have it shattered it like that on a Sunday morning, well, that's unacceptable," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

Then, just 12 days after the attack on the 85-year-old woman, the suspects are believed to have struck again.

On Sept. 17, two men were caught on a Ring camera burglarizing an unoccupied home in Skyway. The suspects put the stolen items in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies believe the two crimes were committed by the same men, since the suspect and get-away car descriptions are similar and the crimes occurred in a close proximity.

Anyone able to identify the men, or provide information in either case, is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number (206) 296-3311 and reference cases C21027948 (home invasion) or C21029391 (burglary).

You can also submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound using the P3Tips app.

