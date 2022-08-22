Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order

article

The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody.

According to police, Leigh stands 5'11" and 195 lbs, and has brown, graying hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Leigh's whereabouts is urged to call the Island County Sheriff's Office through ICOM Dispatch at (360) 679-9567, or email the office directly at tips@islandcountywa.gov.