Father says his son was fatally shot by deputies in Washington state

Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in southwest Washington were involved in a shooting.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting in Hazel Dell, but a man told The Oregonian/OregonLive that his 21-year-old son was fatally shot by police.

Kevin Peterson told the newspaper that his son, Kevin E. Peterson Jr., was killed. Following the shooting of the Black man, a group of protesters gathered at the scene.

A vigil was planned in Vancouver, Washington, Friday evening by the local NAACP chapter.

The elder Peterson said he arrived at the scene about 6 p.m. but “did not get a chance to identify my son” until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Peterson Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Selto, also confirmed his identity and told The Columbian she was on the phone with him before the shooting.

"I was on the phone before the shots and stayed on the phone for nine minutes until the police finally came over and hung up the phone,” Selto said in a message. “I heard his last words and everything ... I’m devastated, and we will get justice for his wrongful death.”

Other agencies, including Washington State Patrol and the Camas Police Department, responded to help investigate. The Camas Police Department has been designated as the lead investigative agency.

Hazel Dell is about 12 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

