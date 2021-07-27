Man shot and killed near Tyee High School in SeaTac

A man was shot and killed tonight near the basketball courts of Tyee High School in SeaTac in front of multiple witnesses, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. near the high school's property.

It appears there was an event or gathering that drew a crowd at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Deputies believe it was targeted, but that is still under investigation.

Deputies are looking for a suspect, who they believe fled the scene after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram