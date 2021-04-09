Deputies investigating shooting at SeaTac motel

Deputies are responding to a shooting at a SeaTac motel Friday night where one person was injured.

King County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near a motel on the 20600 block of Military Road S.

A 34-year-old man was shot and injured. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is in custody, KCSO says. The identity of the person in custody or victim is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

