Deputies investigating police pursuit, shooting on Old Hwy 99

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police pursuit and shooting on Old Highway 99.

According to Washington State Patrol, deputies were pursuing a suspect vehicle from Lewis County to Thurston County. A person in the suspect car shot at deputies.

It is not known if deputies returned fire or if anyone was injured in the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities have blocked the highway from I-5 to SR 507—nearly 10 miles of highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.