Deputies investigate homicide in Spanaway; suspect arrested

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Spanaway.

Deputies were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of 165th Street South just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The 911 caller said a man was down in the front yard of a home and the suspect had fled the scene.

Deputies administered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The 29-year-old victim died at the scene.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department's Sergeant Darren Moss, Jr. said deputies and a K9 team from another agency searched for the suspect, who is a 31-year-old man, but could not locate him.

On Tuesday morning, deputies said the suspect was arrested. He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

