Deputies: Graham man kills roommate, then himself over eviction threats

Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a home near 242nd St. E. and 94th Ave. E.

Deputies say a friend went to visit one of the residents and found two people dead inside the home.

An initial investigation indicates that a 68-year-old man shot and killed his roommate in her 70s before turning the gun on himself. According to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the woman was in the process of evicting the shooter.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the two people.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

