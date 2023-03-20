Deputies investigating homicide in Chelan County

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a wooded area.

Deputies responded to Camp 12 Road in Plain on March 17 for reports of a body found in the area. Plain is an unincorporated community in Chelan County and about 15 miles north of Leavenworth. Camp 12 Road is a rural roadway surrounded by woods.

The man found has not been identified.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the man or if they have any information about his death.

The victim is a Black man, approximately 5'11" with a medium build. He is likely between the age of 25 and 40 years old. His cause of death is currently unknown, but deputies are investigating it as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 509-667-6845.

