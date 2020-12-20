Deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run in University Place involving teenagers

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision in University Place early Sunday morning.

Pierce County Sherriff Department and University Place Police Department responded to the collision just before 1 a.m. at 6700 block of 35th St. W. near the Fircrest neighborhood.

One PCSD deputy in the area on a different call arrived at the collision to find a critically injured and unresponsive woman inside a heavily damaged, blue Mazda 3 vehicle. Deputies said the woman died at the scene, according to a PCSD Facebook post statement. The identity of the woman is unknown.

The suspect vehicle was located about a block away from the collision scene. Inside the silver Cadillac STS, deputies found one black shoe on the driver's side floor and evidence indicating the driver was injured.

Deputies contacted the registered owner of the Cadillac and discovered it was the parents of the driver involved in the hit-and-run. The 17-year-old male was injured and at a local hospital, also without a shoe that matched the one in the vehicle. Deputies obtained a blood draw warrant for the suspect.

The road where the collision happened was shut down for several hours but has since reopened Sunday morning.

This remains an ongoing investigation.