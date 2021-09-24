Deputies investigating death on road in Olympia

Thurston County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a death on a road in Olympia.

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE, near the North End Nisqually Tribal Center around 4 p.m. on Friday.

It's unclear what kind of death investigation this is.

Detectives will release more information as it becomes available.

