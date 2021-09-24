Deputies investigating death on road in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a death on a road in Olympia.
Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE, near the North End Nisqually Tribal Center around 4 p.m. on Friday.
It's unclear what kind of death investigation this is.
Detectives will release more information as it becomes available.
