Deputies investigating 13-year-old boy shot in White Center

A 13-year-old was shot in White Center late Sunday night.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to reports of gunshots at the White Center Library. The caller said there was a large group of people there when the shots rang out.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy had been shot in the arm, but otherwise did not have life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody currently, and deputies are investigating the incident.

