Deputies investigate shooting in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning.
After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty.
A man was injured and taken to Providence with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said a suspect is not in custody and have not provided a description.
It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.