Deputies investigate shooting in Everett

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

Man shot in Everett

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting in Everett that left a man injured.

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning. 

After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty. 

A man was injured and taken to Providence with life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies said a suspect is not in custody and have not provided a description. 

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.