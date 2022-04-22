Deputies investigate shooting in Everett

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning.

After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty.

A man was injured and taken to Providence with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said a suspect is not in custody and have not provided a description.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.