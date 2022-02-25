Deputies investigate graffiti found on Parkland garage door as a hate crime

article

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hate crime after they say a racial slur was spray-painted on a garage door in Parkland this week.

On Wednesday morning, a deputy responded to reports of vandalism at a home on 117th Street East.

When the deputy arrived at the home, a racial slur was spray-painted in red on the garage door of the home.

Deputies said the renter of the home is a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair. She told investigators the vandalism happened between 6 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this time.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

