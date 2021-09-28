Deputies investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pierce County

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning near Frederickson.

The incident happened on 42nd Avenue East and 200th Street East before 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the middle of the road who appeared to have been hit by a car.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Darren Moss, Jr. said witnesses reported seeing a woman hit by a second car.

The victim’s belongings were scattered across the roadway, investigators said.

Car descriptions were not provided.

