Deputies investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pierce County
FREDERICKSON, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning near Frederickson.
The incident happened on 42nd Avenue East and 200th Street East before 6:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the middle of the road who appeared to have been hit by a car.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Darren Moss, Jr. said witnesses reported seeing a woman hit by a second car.
The victim’s belongings were scattered across the roadway, investigators said.
Car descriptions were not provided.
