Deputies investigate double shooting in Lynnwood

Deputies are investigating a double shooting in Lynnwood Friday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex on Mukilteo Speedway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman who were both shot.

One of the two were dead and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the two knew each other and no other people were involved.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public at this time.

