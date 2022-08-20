Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

When authorities arrived, the victim was found dead. Witnesses told deputies that the victim and another person got in a verbal altercation before shots were fired, and the suspect drove off.

SCSO deputies identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Mount Vernon man, and arrested him after he was found driving through the Granite Falls area.

Authorities say the major crimes unit is on scene, and actively investigating the incident.

At this point in the investigation, authorities do not believe the victim or the suspect knew each other.

Further information is limited at this time, details will be provided when they become available.

RELATED: Burlington Police investigate deadly shooting inside apartment near Maiben City Park

RELATED: Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

This is a developing story.