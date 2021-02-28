2 shot, 1 killed at large house party in Puyallup

A once quiet cul-de-sac is now at the center of a deadly shooting investigation in Puyallup.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a large house party on 105th Avenue Court East just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors initially called police to complain about the noise around 1 a.m. Sunday. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said 20 vehicles were playing loud music and about 70 people were there for the party.

"Next thing, bam bam, my wife goes, 'That’s gun shots,'" said neighbor Aaron Peters. "I ran up to the window and looked out the window, and kids were just running out of this place. There had to have been gunfire back and forth, and it was just crazy."

Deputies responded after the shots were fired.

"There were too many people they had to deal with down in the cul-de-sac over there so they had to do what we would basically do for an officer rescue: go down in a group, collect the victim and brought him all the way back over here a block away to do first aid on him," said Sergeant Darren Moss.

An 18-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

A second 18-year-old showed up to the hospital with severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies believe he’s also connected to the shooting.

Sergeant Moss said the party was thrown by an 18-year-old. Several witnesses were interviewed as part of the investigation. Moss said deputies are learning an argument led to people pulling out their guns and shooting.

"Kids nowadays, come on. They need to understand something. Their life is worth more than killing someone else," said Peters.

No arrests have been made. Deputies are investigating and working on leads to find the people involved in this double shooting.

