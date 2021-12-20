Deputies investigate deadly crash involving car, pedestrian in SeaTac

Deputies are investigating a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian Monday morning in SeaTac.

Before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a serious crash involving a car and pedestrian.

Investigators told FOX 13 News that the collision is fatal, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Northbound International Boulevard South was closed from South 176th to South 170th streets for detectives to investigate.

