Deputies investigate deadly assault with a weapon near a Sultan antique shop

article

Major crimes detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan Saturday afternoon.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), just before 12:00 p.m., deputies responded to the corner of Stevens Pass Hwy and 367th Ave. SE after hearing reports of an assault involving a firearm.

When deputies arrived they found a man in his late 30s dead at the scene. A man in his early 20s was taken into custody.

Detectives say the two men knew each other.

There are no other outstanding suspects, and an investigation is underway.

RELATED: Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Seattle's University District

RELATED: Police investigate after a man was shot by alleged car prowlers in West Seattle

This is a developing story.