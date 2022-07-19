Deputies investigate arson at a new home construction site in Gig Harbor

article

Deputies are investigating two suspicious fires that happened at a new home construction site in Gig Harbor early Sunday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), at around 12:18 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a fire near the corner of Reid Dr. NW and 63rd St. NW. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered two houses, both under construction, had been set on fire.

Deputies and fire investigators gathered evidence from the scene, including video surveillance video from neighbors.

No suspects have been identified, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.