Standoff ends after reports of shots fired inside Lakewood home

Update:

Authorities said at 2:30 p.m. that deputies left the scene after they were unable to communicate with the person inside the home.

Pierce County deputies said on Twitter: "Since nobody had been physically harmed during the incident and we could not establish a line of communication, the decision was ultimately made to remove our resources from the scene and attempt to contact the suspect at a later time."

No further updates would be given, officials said.

Previous story:

Pierce County deputies are investigating after reports of shots fired inside a home in Lakewood on Friday morning.

Before 6:45 a.m., deputies and officers responded after someone called 911 to report his roommate, who was also a family member, was shooting randomly inside a house in the 10500 block of 109th Avenue Southwest.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they could hear shots being fired.

The person who called 911 safely got outside the home.

As of 10:24 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said negotiations were still underway with the suspected shooter, who is the only person inside the home.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Lakewood police said the area is closed off and people should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

