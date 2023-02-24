Deputies investigate after man was fatally struck by 2 cars in Port Orchard

Detectives are investigating after a man was hit and killed by two cars in Port Orchard on Thursday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at 11:46 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue station on SE Mile Hill Rd.

Authorities say the victim was walking in the street.

The two drivers, a woman and man in their 50s, stayed at the scene until authorities arrived. Both were evaluated, neither were impaired.

RELATED: Search underway for 2 suspects after woman shot inside Bremerton home

RELATED: 'I guess that's karma': Victim of hit-and-run caught loading stolen items onto his bike

This is a developing story, as the investigation remains ongoing.