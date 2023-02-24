Deputies investigate after man was fatally struck by 2 cars in Port Orchard
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a man was hit and killed by two cars in Port Orchard on Thursday.
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at 11:46 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue station on SE Mile Hill Rd.
Authorities say the victim was walking in the street.
The two drivers, a woman and man in their 50s, stayed at the scene until authorities arrived. Both were evaluated, neither were impaired.
This is a developing story, as the investigation remains ongoing.