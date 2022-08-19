Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Deputies say they tried interviewing him to find out what happened, but he was not revealing any helpful information.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated. His current condition is unknown.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.