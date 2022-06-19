Deputies investigate 2 separate homicides in Parkland

Pierce County detectives are investigating two homicides after two deadly shootings in Parkland.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland.

When deputies arrived, they found a man down with an apparent gunshot wound in a home. Deputies performed life-saving efforts on the man but he died at the scene.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were at a gather at the home before the shooting. The suspect has not been located.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old active duty shoulder at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired with a person down at a storage facility at 10400 Pacific Avenue South. A man was found down on the ground and several motorcycles were seen leaving the complex, investigators said.

When deputies arrived, they performed first aid until medics arrived. He died at the scene.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said there was a large party at the location and before the shooting.

A suspect description has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing on the two homicides and it is believed they are unrelated.



