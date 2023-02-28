Deputies: Hit-and-run suspect crashes into woman, drives at another man in Poulsbo

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

One woman is injured and a man is shaken up after a suspect’s frenzied driving in Poulsbo, which landed him in military police custody after speeding around Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said a man was walking along the shoulder of Hwy 3 near Poulsbo before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The man reported a Lexus came flying at him, and he yelled at the driver, who then allegedly made a U-turn and sped straight towards him.

The man said he had to jump into a nearby ditch to avoid being hit, and the Lexus spun off.

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman was outside the Hilltop Store on Hwy 3, when the car crashed into her, pinning her against the outside wall of the convenience store. The driver then backed up and sped away again.

Deputies were called to the crash, which also heavily damaged the storefront. The woman was treated for leg injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then drove to JBLM and drove around the base, which got him quickly arrested by military police.

Authorities suspect the Lexus driver may be responsible for a hit-and-run in Tacoma.

Detectives are investigating the Poulsbo incidents, while Washington State Patrol is investigating the Tacoma hit-and-run.