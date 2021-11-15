Deputies help evacuate stranded residents in parts of Whatcom County

Deputies are working to evacuate people in parts of Whatcom County due to flooding on Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies in a rescue vehicle were in the Everson area evacuating stranded residents.

Credit: Whatcom County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a neighborhood flooded.

North of the Everson area, downtown Sumas was flooded Monday and all the roads leading out of town were closed. Residents are advised to stay in their homes and not drive around needlessly.

