River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM PST, King County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:07 PM PST until FRI 9:46 AM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:50 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:50 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:50 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:43 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:32 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:31 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes

Deputies help evacuate stranded residents in parts of Whatcom County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Whatcom County
FOX 13 Seattle

People brave flooded streets to rescue friends and family in Whatcom County

The water keeps rising in Whatcom County, but people are coming out with pickup trucks and boats to help people stranded in the mess.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are working to evacuate people in parts of Whatcom County due to flooding on Monday. 

At about 12:30 p.m., the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies in a rescue vehicle were in the Everson area evacuating stranded residents. 

Credit: Whatcom County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Whatcom County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a neighborhood flooded. 

North of the Everson area, downtown Sumas was flooded Monday and all the roads leading out of town were closed. Residents are advised to stay in their homes and not drive around needlessly.

