Deputies: Good Samaritan treats injured motorcyclist moments after crash

article

Pierce County deputies say a Good Samaritan helped treat a man injured in a car crash before first responders arrived.

At 11:07 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Parkland, near C Street S and Tule Lake Rd S. Before they arrived, a man pulled over to help the injured motorcyclist.

Deputies say he applied a tourniquet using his belt, which kept the man from losing blood.

When deputies got to the crash, they took over and helped the injured man, who they say was conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s department says it is thankful to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue for the quick work, and to the Good Samaritan for stepping up to help.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: