Deputies, Coast Guard search Hood Canal for missing swimmer

Mason County rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Hood Canal.

According to the sheriff’s office, rescue boats were out scouring the water Saturday night, while a Coast Guard helicopter searched overhead.

A person went swimming off the dock near Union, on the southern end of Hood Canal.

The person has not yet been found. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (360) 427-9670.

