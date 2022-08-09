Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar

article

Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday.

At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.

The SCSO says they are searching for a suspect, wanted for domestic violence assault, who fled the area on foot.

Authorities say the suspect is about 6' feet tall with long blonde curly hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing an orange shirt and jeans.

The SCSO says anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.