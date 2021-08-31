Deputies: Bonney Lake man shoots home intruder

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspected home intruder was shot by the homeowner.

Just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, someone called 911 to report a shooting at a home in the 3200 block of 214th Avenue E. near Bonney Lake.

Minutes later, another person called 911 to report that he had shot an intruder inside his home.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram