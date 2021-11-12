Expand / Collapse search
Remains of man believed to have been killed by 84-year-old landlord recovered

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

Recovered remains identified as Everett homicide victim

An 84-year-old man was arrested and accused of killing his tenant, but police were unable to immediately locate the body

EVERETT, Wash. - The remains of a 49-year-old Everett man, who police believe was killed in August, were recovered.

On Friday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered remains in October in Kittitas County and they were positively identified as the 49-year-old victim's remains.

In early September, deputies arrested an 84-year-old man on murder charges after deputies suspected him of killing his tenant on Aug. 28.

RELATED: 84-year-old Everett man charged with murder of tenant

Investigators said the man and his 49-year-old tenant got into an argument outside the landlord’s home in the 8800 block of Del Campo Drive in Everett. 

According to deputies, neighbors reported hearing shots fired after the fight. 

Investigators said the victim had not been heard from since Aug. 28 and believe he was dead. 

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 3 and is being held at the Snohomish County Jail on a $1 million bail. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with more information about the investigation can call the Snohomish County  Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

