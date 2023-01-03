Deputies arrest suspect who barricaded themselves inside Granite Falls home

Police and deputies say a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a Granite Falls home was arrested on Tuesday.

Just before 7:00 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded subject near the 8600 block of State Route 92.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that SR-92 was closed from Crooked Mile Rd. to 84th St. NE while authorities investigated the area.

The Granite Falls School District emailed parents about the situation, saying the school bus route that typically runs through the area of Crooked Mile Rd. was canceled.

At 8:04 a.m., the SCSD announced that the barricaded suspect was arrested, and SR-92 would reopen once the scene is completely cleared.

Information about what led up to the police standoff is limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.